Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) traded down 4.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.57 and last traded at $11.67. 6,203 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 80,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.23.

Ramaco Resources Trading Down 3.7 %

Ramaco Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1654 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in METCB. Yorktown Energy Partners IX L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,903,000. Yorktown Energy Partners XI L.P. bought a new position in Ramaco Resources in the second quarter worth $11,856,000. Yorktown Energy Partners X L.P. purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources during the second quarter valued at $7,836,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,434,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,089,000.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

