Rajeev Bashyam Rajan Sells 2,214 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 2,214 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $420,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 96,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,404,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rajeev Bashyam Rajan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 21st, Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 3,114 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.35, for a total transaction of $574,065.90.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 5,696 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,082,240.00.

TEAM opened at $184.02 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $113.86 and a 52 week high of $267.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a PE ratio of -97.37 and a beta of 0.75.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 61.15% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $939.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.23 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TEAM. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Atlassian by 0.3% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 83,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,951,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,603,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $603,000. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 12.1% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Financial Group LTD grew its holdings in Atlassian by 21.5% during the second quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 3,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

