Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Down to $6.38

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.38, but opened at $6.15. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 2,161 shares trading hands.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qurate Retail

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Qurate Retail by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. 2.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

