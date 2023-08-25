Quantfury Token (QTF) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $6,039.73

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Quantfury Token has a market capitalization of $67.84 million and $6,039.73 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantfury Token token can now be bought for about $6.78 or 0.00025967 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quantfury Token has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quantfury Token Token Profile

Quantfury Token’s launch date was June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Quantfury Token is medium.com/@quantfury. The official website for Quantfury Token is www.quantfury.com. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury.

Buying and Selling Quantfury Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 6.83553985 USD and is up 0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $14,286.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

