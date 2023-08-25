Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth Sells 8,689 Shares

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 8,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total value of $880,803.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,665,171.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

QRVO stock opened at $99.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -586.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.27. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.38 and a 52-week high of $114.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.64.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $651.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.84 million. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. Research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,024,000 after buying an additional 18,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. KGI Securities raised Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.67.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

