Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Issued By HC Wainwright

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for BrainsWay in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 21st. HC Wainwright analyst B. Pachaiyappan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.14). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BrainsWay’s current full-year earnings is ($0.40) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BrainsWay’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on BrainsWay from $3.75 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

BrainsWay Stock Performance

BWAY stock opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.22 million, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.05. BrainsWay has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $5.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrainsWay

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BrainsWay by 8.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 60,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in BrainsWay by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in BrainsWay by 19.3% during the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 74,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

BrainsWay Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

