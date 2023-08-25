Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Boosted by KeyCorp

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of NVIDIA in a research note issued on Sunday, August 20th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the computer hardware maker will post earnings of $2.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.75. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for NVIDIA’s current full-year earnings is $6.80 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.73 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.39 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.35 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.70.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $471.63 on Wednesday. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $502.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 245.64, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $440.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total value of $147,412.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at $782,866.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total value of $147,412.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at $782,866.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,187 shares of company stock valued at $102,175,333 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 605.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

