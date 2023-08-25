Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU) Trading Down 11.1%

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU – Get Free Report) shares were down 11.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 804,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 332,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Purepoint Uranium Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$16.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.05.

Get Purepoint Uranium Group alerts:

Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Purepoint Uranium Group

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc, a uranium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Hook Lake uranium project that consists of 9 claims covers an area of 28,598 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Purepoint Uranium Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purepoint Uranium Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.