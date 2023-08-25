Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Short Interest Up 1,275.0% in August

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, an increase of 1,275.0% from the July 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 810,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Psykey Stock Down 0.4 %
Psykey stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,917. Psykey has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04.
Psykey Company Profile
