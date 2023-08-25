Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Short Interest Up 1,275.0% in August

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, an increase of 1,275.0% from the July 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 810,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Psykey Stock Down 0.4 %

Psykey stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,917. Psykey has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04.

Psykey Company Profile

Psykey, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of entheogenic, adaptogenic, and nootropic ingredients and formulations for its functional product lines to improve and optimize life. The company also engages in the development of technologies for the composition, bioavailability, and targeted delivery of entheogen-based therapeutics for the psychedelic market.

