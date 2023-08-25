ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Stock Price Down 1.1%

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €7.57 ($8.23) and last traded at €7.57 ($8.23). 222,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,250,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.66 ($8.32).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.70, a P/E/G ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €8.39 and a 200-day moving average price of €8.75.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

