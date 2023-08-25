ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $88.66

ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.66 and traded as low as $88.61. ProShares Ultra Health Care shares last traded at $88.61, with a volume of 53 shares trading hands.

ProShares Ultra Health Care Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.39.

Get ProShares Ultra Health Care alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Health Care

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RXL. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Health Care in the 2nd quarter worth about $948,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Health Care in the 2nd quarter worth about $910,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Health Care by 82,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Health Care in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Health Care by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 7,824 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Health Care Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Health Care (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.