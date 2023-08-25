ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.72 and last traded at $33.73. Approximately 3,341 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 15,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.79.

ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.66.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RINF. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 118,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period.

ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (RINF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund tracks an index with long exposure to US TIPS and short exposure to US Treasurys of equal maturity, gaining when yields on Treasurys increase relative to those on TIPS. RINF was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by ProShares.

