Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Holdings Raised by Muzinich & Co. Inc.

Muzinich & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 146.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 113,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,159,000 after purchasing an additional 67,387 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Prologis by 145.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the first quarter valued at $263,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Prologis by 2.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Prologis by 2.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 127,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,850,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.66. 2,403,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,917,043. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $136.67. The company has a market capitalization of $113.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BNP Paribas raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Prologis in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.65.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

