ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on ProKidney in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Get ProKidney alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PROK

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProKidney

ProKidney Stock Down 8.4 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in ProKidney in the third quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProKidney in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,370,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in ProKidney in the fourth quarter worth $510,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in ProKidney by 1,964,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 196,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 196,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ProKidney by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 30,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

PROK opened at $8.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average of $11.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of -0.15. ProKidney has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $14.19.

ProKidney Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in Phase I for REACT in patients with Congenital Anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProKidney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProKidney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.