ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.33.
Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on ProKidney in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.
PROK opened at $8.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average of $11.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of -0.15. ProKidney has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $14.19.
ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in Phase I for REACT in patients with Congenital Anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.
