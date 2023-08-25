Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Sets New 12-Month High at $61.98

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $61.98 and last traded at $61.87, with a volume of 100427 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Progress Software from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Progress Software from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

Get Progress Software alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Progress Software

Progress Software Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.49 and a 200 day moving average of $57.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.16. Progress Software had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 40.44%. The company had revenue of $179.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 2,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $122,800.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,849.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 2,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $122,800.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,849.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 2,513 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total transaction of $146,859.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,527.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,807. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 285.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,050,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,365,000 after purchasing an additional 778,377 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Progress Software in the second quarter worth approximately $37,308,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter worth approximately $23,911,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,040,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 730,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,828,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Progress Software

(Get Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.