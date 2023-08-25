Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Principal Financial Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. 3M reiterated an upgrade rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.46.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE:PFG opened at $76.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.30. Principal Financial Group has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 15.85%. On average, research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.19%.

Institutional Trading of Principal Financial Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFG. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $187,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 134,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,199,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,787,000 after acquiring an additional 38,152 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 66,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Principal Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.