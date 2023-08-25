Pressure Technologies (LON:PRES) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $35.77

Pressure Technologies plc (LON:PRES – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 35.77 ($0.46) and traded as low as GBX 33.15 ($0.42). Pressure Technologies shares last traded at GBX 34 ($0.43), with a volume of 61,671 shares trading hands.

Pressure Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 35.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 40.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -309.09, a PEG ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.20.

About Pressure Technologies

Pressure Technologies plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells high pressure systems for the oil and gas, defense, industrial gases, and hydrogen energy markets in the United Kingdom, France, Norway, the United States, Rest of Europe, Germany, the Netherlands, Taiwan, and internationally.

