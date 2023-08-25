Premia Price Hits $0.44 on Top Exchanges (PREMIA)

Premia (PREMIA) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Premia token can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00001687 BTC on major exchanges. Premia has a total market cap of $4.67 million and $11,682.72 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Premia has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Premia Token Profile

Premia’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,598,015 tokens. Premia’s official website is premia.finance. The official message board for Premia is blog.premia.blue. The Reddit community for Premia is https://reddit.com/r/premiafinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Premia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Premia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Premia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

