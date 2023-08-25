PPL Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:PPL)

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%.

PPL has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. PPL has a payout ratio of 56.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PPL to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.8%.

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of PPL opened at $25.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. PPL has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $31.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPL

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PPL will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in PPL by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 350,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after acquiring an additional 12,428 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in PPL by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,480,000 after buying an additional 50,658 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in PPL by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 341,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after buying an additional 29,496 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in PPL by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in PPL by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PPL from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on PPL in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PPL has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

