PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) Trading Down 2.8%

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 107,151 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 206,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

PolyPid Stock Down 2.8 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average of $0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Get PolyPid alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PolyPid

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in PolyPid by 29.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 65,746 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PolyPid by 1.2% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 218,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PolyPid by 514.5% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 122,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 102,898 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PolyPid by 83.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 23,752 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of PolyPid in the first quarter worth $72,000. 2.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which helps in the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PolyPid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyPid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.