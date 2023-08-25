Polestar Automotive Holding UK (PSNY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 31st.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ PSNY opened at $3.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.07. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $8.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on PSNY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSNY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 397.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 14,817 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

