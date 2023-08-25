PLC Ultima (PLCU) Trading Up 107.1% Over Last 7 Days

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 48.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. PLC Ultima has a market capitalization of $248,399.04 and approximately $255,885.40 worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PLC Ultima coin can currently be bought for about $64.87 or 0.00249123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PLC Ultima has traded up 107.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PLC Ultima alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PLC Ultima Profile

PLC Ultima’s genesis date was December 25th, 2022. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 3,828 coins. PLC Ultima’s official website is plcultima.com. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.

PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

PLC Ultima Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLC Ultima directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLC Ultima should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PLC Ultima using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PLC Ultima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PLC Ultima and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.