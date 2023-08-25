Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $10,114,517.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,861,666.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TEL traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.64. 1,450,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,362. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $104.76 and a 52 week high of $146.60.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

