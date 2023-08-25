Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Has $497,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,487 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 9,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.89.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:LOW traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $223.07. 1,797,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,826,833. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $176.50 and a one year high of $237.21. The company has a market cap of $130.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 43.31%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

