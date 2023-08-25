Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 293.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RTX in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

RTX Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.69. 4,692,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,126,114. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.97. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.09 and its 200-day moving average is $96.04.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. RTX’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

