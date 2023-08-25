Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 996 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $242.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.40.

NYSE NSC traded up $2.09 on Friday, reaching $210.65. The company had a trading volume of 667,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,643. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.27. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $196.33 and a 1 year high of $264.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $224.81 and a 200-day moving average of $218.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.56%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

