Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,918 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RF. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 929.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,834,000 after buying an additional 966,768 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.03.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RF traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.54. 4,913,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,792,064. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $24.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 34.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $209,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 281,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,490.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regions Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.