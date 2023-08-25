Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 200 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,675 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for 1.2% of Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,228.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on PXD. Truist Financial raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $268.00 to $265.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $265.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.80.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PXD stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $233.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,267,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,331. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $218.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $274.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $54.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 19.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $1.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 21.31%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Articles

