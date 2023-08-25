PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $93.94 and last traded at $93.91. Approximately 41,472 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 88,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.76.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.24.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,857,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 342,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,086,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 66,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after buying an additional 14,948 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund in the second quarter worth about $6,315,000.
The PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund (LDUR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed broad-market, investment-grade bond fund with target duration between 1-3 years. LDUR was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by PIMCO.
