Pharos Energy (OTCMKTS:SOCLF) Shares Up 2.7%

Shares of Pharos Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SOCLF – Get Free Report) were up 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 2,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 1,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.
Pharos Energy Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.30.
Pharos Energy Company Profile
Pharos Energy plc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Vietnam, Egypt, and China. The company was formerly known as SOCO International plc and changed its name to Pharos Energy plc in October 2019. Pharos Energy plc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
