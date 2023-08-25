PFG Investments LLC Takes Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Up 3.0 %

SolarEdge Technologies stock traded up $4.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,371,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $230.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.47 and a 12-month high of $345.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $991.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.17 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 8.29%. Equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ronen Faier purchased 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $180.10 per share, with a total value of $157,587.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,221,861.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on SEDG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $393.00 to $359.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.38.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

