PFG Investments LLC Takes Position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 168,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,000. Gladstone Land makes up approximately 0.6% of PFG Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. PFG Investments LLC owned about 0.47% of Gladstone Land at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LAND. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Gladstone Land by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Gladstone Land by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 44.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gladstone Land in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ LAND traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $15.70. 81,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,324. Gladstone Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.58. The company has a market cap of $562.69 million, a PE ratio of -50.64, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a $0.0462 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently -177.41%.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

