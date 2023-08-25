PFG Investments LLC Takes $1.63 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,689 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 12.5% during the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 34,041 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 110.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Starbucks by 90.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,037,103 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $107,994,000 after purchasing an additional 492,983 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Starbucks by 1.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 78,849 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,211,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 4.4% during the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 19,954 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.7 %

SBUX stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,354,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,298,179. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.45. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $81.67 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 64.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

