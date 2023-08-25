PFG Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 19,498 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,498 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,701,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,626,331,000 after buying an additional 270,201 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in International Business Machines by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,974,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,246,583,000 after purchasing an additional 334,758 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 98,797.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017,849 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,130,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,020,000 after purchasing an additional 77,916 shares during the period. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.75.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,658,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,649,932. The company has a market cap of $132.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.21 and its 200-day moving average is $132.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

