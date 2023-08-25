PFG Investments LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 29,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540,248 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,179,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612,871 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 601.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,544,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039,036 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,949,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,260,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,232,000 after buying an additional 2,938,666 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,595,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,857,589. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.18. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

