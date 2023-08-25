PFG Investments LLC Makes New $1.80 Million Investment in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,289 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in Medtronic by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 250.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $113,716.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,302.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,839 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,441,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,771,873. The company has a market cap of $109.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $92.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.11 and its 200-day moving average is $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 101.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MDT shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

