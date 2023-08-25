PFG Investments LLC Invests $5.26 Million in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,936 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,260,000. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.1% of PFG Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $311,102,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total transaction of $147,412.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at $782,866.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 245,187 shares of company stock worth $102,175,333. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $11.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $460.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,242,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,367,664. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $440.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $502.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 110.16, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 47.93%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $408.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.70.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

