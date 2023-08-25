PFG Investments LLC Invests $2.18 Million in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 69,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 327,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,289,000 after purchasing an additional 75,096 shares during the last quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.8% during the first quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,378,000 after acquiring an additional 18,068 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 707,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,928,000 after acquiring an additional 192,097 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 85,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 496,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,578,000 after acquiring an additional 20,721 shares during the period. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BEP traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.30. The stock had a trading volume of 119,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of -43.80 and a beta of 0.79. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $24.13 and a 1-year high of $38.71.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Cuts Dividend

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.25 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 6.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -225.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BEP

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

(Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.