PFG Investments LLC Invests $2.02 Million in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,682 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,210,753,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 387.8% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,228,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,757,113 shares of company stock worth $1,353,607,317. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Up 0.6 %

WMT stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,088,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,981,052. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.07 and a 1 year high of $162.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $424.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Piper Sandler raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.35.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

