PFG Investments LLC Buys Shares of 157,929 VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB)

PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 157,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,713,000. VanEck Green Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of PFG Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRNB. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in VanEck Green Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 351.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 9,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 10,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Green Bond ETF Stock Performance

GRNB stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,707. VanEck Green Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.54 and a 52-week high of $23.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.27.

About VanEck Green Bond ETF

Green Bankshares, Inc (Green Bankshares) is a bank holding company. Prior to September 7, 2011, Green Bankshares conducted its business primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, GreenBank (the Bank). On September 7, 2011, the Bank merged with and into Capital Bank, National Association (Capital Bank, NA), a subsidiary of Capital Bank Financial Corp.

