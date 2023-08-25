Perseverance Asset Management International Takes Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Perseverance Asset Management International bought a new stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 77,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,653,000. Baidu accounts for about 3.9% of Perseverance Asset Management International’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Baidu by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 162,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,586,000 after buying an additional 93,158 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter worth about $1,343,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Baidu by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,593,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Baidu by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 139,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,509,000 after purchasing an additional 11,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on BIDU shares. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Baidu from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $228.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.63.

Baidu Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.65. 1,485,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,991,251. The company has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.58 and a 52-week high of $160.88.

Baidu Profile

(Free Report)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.