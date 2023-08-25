Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $18.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.20, but opened at $13.48. Permian Resources shares last traded at $13.34, with a volume of 314,013 shares traded.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PR. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Permian Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.92.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PR

Insider Buying and Selling at Permian Resources

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permian Resources

In related news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 330,059 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $3,706,562.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,488,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,715,304.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 330,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $3,706,562.57. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,488,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,715,304.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 400,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $4,495,559.91. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,445,931 shares in the company, valued at $16,237,805.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Permian Resources by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 84,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Permian Resources by 50.0% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Permian Resources by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 41,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in Permian Resources by 12.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 4.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.45 and a 200 day moving average of $10.67.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $623.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.10 million. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 18.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.51%.

Permian Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.