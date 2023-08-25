Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $18.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.20, but opened at $13.48. Permian Resources shares last traded at $13.34, with a volume of 314,013 shares traded.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PR. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Permian Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.92.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Permian Resources by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 84,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Permian Resources by 50.0% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Permian Resources by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 41,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in Permian Resources by 12.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.
Permian Resources Stock Up 0.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 4.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.45 and a 200 day moving average of $10.67.
Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $623.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.10 million. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 18.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Permian Resources Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.51%.
Permian Resources Company Profile
Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.
