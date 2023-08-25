Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Permian Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Permian Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Permian Resources from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Benchmark began coverage on Permian Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Permian Resources from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.69.

Shares of Permian Resources stock opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 4.50. Permian Resources has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $13.85.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $623.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.10 million. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 18.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Permian Resources will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.51%.

In other news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 330,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $3,706,562.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,488,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,715,304.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 400,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $4,495,559.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,445,931 shares in the company, valued at $16,237,805.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 330,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $3,706,562.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,488,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,715,304.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the second quarter worth $572,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Permian Resources by 15.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 305,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after buying an additional 40,718 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Permian Resources by 122.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 61,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 33,858 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Permian Resources by 10.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,531,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,148,000 after buying an additional 1,592,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Permian Resources during the second quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

