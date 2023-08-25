Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Director Steven I. Sarowitz Sells 1,796 Shares

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $359,397.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,911,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,983,340,637.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Paylocity Stock Performance

Shares of PCTY traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,454. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $160.00 and a one year high of $269.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 78.12 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.84.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. Paylocity had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $308.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.43 million. Analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Paylocity from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Paylocity from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Paylocity from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Paylocity from $219.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Paylocity from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter valued at $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 135.1% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

