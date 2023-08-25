Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) & ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Financial Analysis

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) and Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ServiceNow and Paycom Software’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ServiceNow $7.25 billion 15.45 $325.00 million $6.94 79.18 Paycom Software $1.38 billion 12.51 $281.39 million $5.45 52.22

ServiceNow has higher revenue and earnings than Paycom Software. Paycom Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ServiceNow, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ServiceNow 0 2 29 0 2.94 Paycom Software 1 3 11 0 2.67

This is a summary of current ratings for ServiceNow and Paycom Software, as reported by MarketBeat.

ServiceNow currently has a consensus price target of $591.38, indicating a potential upside of 7.62%. Paycom Software has a consensus price target of $384.53, indicating a potential upside of 35.12%. Given Paycom Software’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Paycom Software is more favorable than ServiceNow.

Profitability

This table compares ServiceNow and Paycom Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ServiceNow 17.76% 11.07% 4.62% Paycom Software 20.28% 24.93% 8.09%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.7% of ServiceNow shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.7% of Paycom Software shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of ServiceNow shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of Paycom Software shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

ServiceNow has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paycom Software has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ServiceNow beats Paycom Software on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ServiceNow

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools. It also provides information technology (IT) service management applications; IT service management product suite for enterprise's employees, customers, and partners; strategic portfolio management product suite; IT operations management product that connects a customer's physical and cloud-based IT infrastructure; IT asset management; and security operations that connects with internal and third party. In addition, the company offers integrated risk management product to manage risk and resilience; environmental, social and governance management product; human resources, legal, and workplace service delivery products; safe workplace suite products; customer service management product; and field service management applications. Further, it provides App Engine product; Automation Engine enables application to extend workflows; platform privacy and security product; procurement operations management suite; and professional and customer support services. The company serves government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil and gas, education, and consumer products through direct sales team and resale partners. It has a strategic partnership with Celonis to help customers identify and prioritize processes that are suitable for automation. The company was formerly known as Service-now.com and changed its name to ServiceNow, Inc. in May 2012. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Paycom Software

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution provides a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, geofencing/geotracking, and Microfence, a proprietary Bluetooth. Its HCM solution also offers payroll applications comprising better employee transaction interface, payroll and tax management, payroll card, Paycom pay, expense management, mileage tracker/fixed and variable rates, garnishment management, and GL concierge applications; and talent management applications that include employee self-service, compensation budgeting, performance management, position management, and Paycom learning and content subscriptions, as well as my analytics, which offer employment predictor reporting. In addition, its HCM solution provides manager on-the-go that gives supervisors and managers the ability to perform a variety of tasks, such as approving time-off requests and expense reimbursements; direct data exchange; ask here, a tool for direct line of communication to ask work-related questions; document and checklist; government and compliance; benefits administration/benefits to carrier; COBRA administration; personnel action and performance discussion forms; surveys; and affordable care act applications, as well as Clue, which securely collect, track, and manage the vaccination and testing data of the workforce. Paycom Software, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.