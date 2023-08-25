Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 746,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,359 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.21% of Paychex worth $85,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,554,000 after buying an additional 49,851 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. 3M reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total transaction of $1,373,871.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,042,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total transaction of $1,373,871.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,042,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total transaction of $1,258,491.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,200,825.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,916 shares of company stock valued at $26,789,753. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $120.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.38. The stock has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $135.66.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

