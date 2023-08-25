Parks! America (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.32

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and traded as high as $0.45. Parks! America shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 8,150 shares.
Parks! America Trading Up 0.5 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.36.
Parks! America Company Profile
Parks! America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating local and regional theme parks and attractions in the United States. It owns and operates three Wild Animal Safari theme parks located in Pine Mountain, Georgia; Strafford, Missouri; and Bryan/College Station, Texas.
