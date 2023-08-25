Parcion Private Wealth LLC Sells 242 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.68. 1,914,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,668,619. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $51.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.40.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

