Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $21.00

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.00 and last traded at $21.19, with a volume of 24735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.45.

Paramount Global Stock Down 1.2 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.32.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $1.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $5.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 27.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

