Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $21.00

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.00 and last traded at $21.19, with a volume of 24735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.45.
Paramount Global Stock Down 1.2 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.32.
Paramount Global Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $1.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $5.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 27.12%.
Paramount Global Company Profile
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.
