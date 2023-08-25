Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Bought by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PARA. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paramount Global by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on PARA. Barclays cut their price target on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Paramount Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.16.

Paramount Global Price Performance

NASDAQ PARA traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,924,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,679,459. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $26.14. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. Paramount Global’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -10.64%.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

